VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,163 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $57.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

