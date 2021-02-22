VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $285.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $297.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 173.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

