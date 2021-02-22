VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Down 13.9%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) was down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 10,384,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 4,933,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several research firms recently commented on VTGN. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $361.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

