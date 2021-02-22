Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vonage in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ VG opened at $13.41 on Monday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.09, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vonage by 207.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 317,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

