Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Get Vonage alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Vonage stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.