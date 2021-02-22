VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $17.70. 1,265,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,755,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

In other news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc bought 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $50,006.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,139,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000.

About VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

