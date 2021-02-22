Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

