Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after buying an additional 820,519 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 374,032 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 110,590 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRE opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

