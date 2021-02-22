Waves Hits One Day Volume of $131.03 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Waves has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $131.03 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $10.08 or 0.00019686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005846 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001624 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,399,572 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is waves.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.