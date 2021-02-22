Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.09

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $52.77, with a volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.