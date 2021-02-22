Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capstone Turbine (CPST)

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/19/2021 – Capstone Turbine is now covered by analysts at Noble Financial. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Capstone Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

2/10/2021 – Capstone Turbine had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Capstone Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

1/26/2021 – Capstone Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

1/18/2021 – Capstone Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

1/12/2021 – Capstone Turbine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine Co. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

