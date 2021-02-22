Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Safe Bulkers (SB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB):

2/18/2021 – Safe Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

2/9/2021 – Safe Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/3/2021 – Safe Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

2/1/2021 – Safe Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1.50.

1/29/2021 – Safe Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $1.50. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Get Safe Bulkers Inc alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.