Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Weibo alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CLSA lifted their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reduced their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.06.

WB stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,693,000 after acquiring an additional 148,423 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 293,776 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Weibo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 619,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.