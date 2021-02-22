Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.65-1.75 for the period.

NYSE:WRI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 989,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

WRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

