Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. Weingarten Realty Investors also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.65-1.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,029. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

