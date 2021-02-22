Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce sales of $17.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.07 billion and the highest is $17.59 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $69.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.41 billion to $71.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.72 billion to $74.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

WFC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,147,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.