Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDO shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$8.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

