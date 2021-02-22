West Branch Capital LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $183.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.85 and its 200-day moving average is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock worth $200,263,883. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

