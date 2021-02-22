WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366 ($17.85).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other WH Smith news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.00), for a total value of £9,660.61 ($12,621.65).

Shares of SMWH traded up GBX 101 ($1.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,785 ($23.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,605.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,302.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a one year high of GBX 2,372 ($30.99).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

