William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAKE. Stephens increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

