William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 9,552 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 750,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $220,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,782. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.05. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

