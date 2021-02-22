William W. Harvey Sells 5,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWBI. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 256,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after buying an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 186,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 179,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 40.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 371,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 107,190 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

