Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s 8th Largest Position

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,805 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries makes up 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WGO traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $71.57. 3,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. Wedbush boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

