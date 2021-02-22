WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.62

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.62, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

