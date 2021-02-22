Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.53.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $353.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.40. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

