Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,928.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,928 ($64.38) and last traded at GBX 4,910 ($64.15), with a volume of 15382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,850 ($63.37).

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIZZ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,175.07 ($54.55).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,492.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,993.46. The company has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

