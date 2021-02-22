Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRWSY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,874. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

