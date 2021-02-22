Workhorse Group (WKHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $32.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In other Workhorse Group news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 874,241 shares of company stock worth $22,679,625. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WKHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.