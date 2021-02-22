World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE opened at $46.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

WWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.