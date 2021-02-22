Wownero (WOW) Price Up 149% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Wownero has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $17,920.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 149% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.54 or 0.00502924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00067728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057724 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.28 or 0.00773028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00091182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006145 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

