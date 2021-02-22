Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 344 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $212.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.