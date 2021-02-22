Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,884.71 and a beta of 0.79.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $2,391,725.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,152,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,809 shares of company stock worth $14,338,460. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

