Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,430.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $130.93 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $137.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

