Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,872.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy bought 2,600 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.