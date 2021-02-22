Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $93.08 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

