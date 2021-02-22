Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.38 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

