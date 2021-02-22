Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,740,071 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,130 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $760,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $123.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $135.71.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

