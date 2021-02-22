Xaya Reaches Market Cap of $4.15 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $11,771.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,828,167 coins and its circulating supply is 45,686,040 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

