Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Shares Gap Up to $2.02

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $2.60. Xcel Brands shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 242,377 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $55.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) by 211.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Xcel Brands worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.