Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $68.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.45.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. 108,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,926. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.