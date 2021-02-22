XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Sells $3,182,737.47 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

XPO opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,711,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,138,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

