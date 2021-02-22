Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Trading Down 5.4%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) was down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 1,381,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,591,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Yellow Company Profile (NASDAQ:YELL)

YRC Worldwide, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the YRC Freight and Regional Transportation segments. The YRC Freight segment focuses on longer haul business opportunities with national, regional, and international services.

