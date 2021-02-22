Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.47) to ($3.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $1,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,869 shares of company stock worth $5,519,441. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,780,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,442. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

