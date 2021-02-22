Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.73. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,178,143. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AWI opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

