Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,750%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

In related news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $1,501,776.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,058,956.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

