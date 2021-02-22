Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post sales of $208.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.83 million and the lowest is $202.20 million. CURO Group reported sales of $280.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $903.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $947.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

NYSE CURO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,253. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $619.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 3.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,138,296 shares of company stock worth $32,838,026. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

