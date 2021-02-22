Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.27). Exterran posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exterran.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

EXTN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 2,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Exterran has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $179.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Exterran by 27.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exterran by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Exterran by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Exterran by 332.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Exterran by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

