Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report sales of $50.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.53 million. IMAX reported sales of $124.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $131.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $134.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $281.70 million, with estimates ranging from $259.55 million to $301.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMAX.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMAX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in IMAX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 310.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 990,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 1,484,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,691. IMAX has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

