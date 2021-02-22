Zacks: Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce sales of $111.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.41 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $122.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $354.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $355.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $396.71 million, with estimates ranging from $395.31 million to $398.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

ARLO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,057. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $559.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 189,240 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.