Zacks: Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report sales of $297.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.96 million and the highest is $300.11 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $351.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLB. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

NYSE:DLB opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $97.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $203,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,766 shares of company stock worth $15,555,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,910 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $210,338,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,214,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after buying an additional 612,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

